Top Player Prop Bets for Rockies vs. Braves on August 28, 2023
You can find player prop bet odds for Ronald Acuna Jr., Ryan McMahon and others on the Atlanta Braves and Colorado Rockies prior to their matchup at 8:40 PM ET on Monday at Coors Field.
Rockies vs. Braves Game Info
- When: Monday, August 28, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Ryan McMahon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
McMahon Stats
- McMahon has 116 hits with 26 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs, 58 walks and 65 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He has a .250/.333/.455 slash line so far this year.
McMahon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Orioles
|Aug. 27
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Orioles
|Aug. 26
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Aug. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Aug. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rays
|Aug. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Ezequiel Tovar Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Tovar Stats
- Ezequiel Tovar has collected 118 hits with 28 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 60 runs with eight stolen bases.
- He's slashed .258/.295/.431 so far this year.
Tovar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Orioles
|Aug. 27
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Orioles
|Aug. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Aug. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Rays
|Aug. 23
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Rays
|Aug. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Bryce Elder Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Elder Stats
- The Braves will hand the ball to Bryce Elder (10-4) for his 26th start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start 14 times in 25 starts this season.
- Elder has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has six appearances with no earned runs allowed in 25 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 24-year-old's 3.39 ERA ranks 15th, 1.200 WHIP ranks 26th, and 6.5 K/9 ranks 52nd.
Elder Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 22
|5.1
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 15
|7.0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|at Pirates
|Aug. 10
|5.0
|6
|5
|5
|5
|2
|at Cubs
|Aug. 5
|4.1
|7
|7
|5
|3
|3
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 29
|7.0
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has 30 doubles, three triples, 28 home runs, 68 walks and 74 RBI (171 total hits). He has swiped 59 bases.
- He has a .330/.413/.562 slash line on the year.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Giants
|Aug. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|Aug. 26
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Giants
|Aug. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 23
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 22
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has 24 doubles, two triples, 43 home runs, 84 walks and 112 RBI (132 total hits). He has swiped one base.
- He's slashed .272/.380/.596 on the season.
- Olson has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with three doubles, a walk and four RBI.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Giants
|Aug. 27
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Giants
|Aug. 26
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|4
|0
|at Giants
|Aug. 25
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 23
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
