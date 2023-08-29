Brendan Rodgers -- with a slugging percentage of .359 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Atlanta Braves, with Charlie Morton on the mound, on August 29 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Orioles.

Brendan Rodgers Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

Charlie Morton TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Brendan Rodgers At The Plate

Rodgers has four doubles, a triple and four walks while hitting .218.

Rodgers has picked up a hit in 11 of 20 games this season, with multiple hits five times.

In 20 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Rodgers has an RBI in six of 20 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in five of 20 games (25.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 12 .314 AVG .140 .333 OBP .229 .486 SLG .140 5 XBH 0 0 HR 0 8 RBI 2 10/1 K/BB 14/3 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings