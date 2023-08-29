The Colorado Rockies, including Charlie Blackmon and his .615 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Braves.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

Charlie Morton TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

Blackmon has 15 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 28 walks while hitting .291.

Blackmon enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .474.

Blackmon has picked up a hit in 52 of 69 games this season, with multiple hits 22 times.

He has hit a long ball in 10.1% of his games this year, and 2.3% of his plate appearances.

Blackmon has had at least one RBI in 33.3% of his games this season (23 of 69), with two or more RBI nine times (13.0%).

He has scored in 36 games this season (52.2%), including multiple runs in 10 games.

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 31 .312 AVG .265 .393 OBP .356 .532 SLG .376 17 XBH 9 5 HR 2 23 RBI 9 17/17 K/BB 21/11 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings