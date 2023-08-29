After hitting .200 with a double, a triple, a home run, five walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Drew Waters and the Kansas City Royals take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Colin Selby) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Pirates.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Pirates Starter: Colin Selby
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Drew Waters At The Plate

  • Waters is batting .232 with six doubles, five triples, eight home runs and 20 walks.
  • Waters has reached base via a hit in 40 games this year (of 70 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
  • In eight games this year, he has hit a long ball (11.4%, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish).
  • Waters has picked up an RBI in 27.1% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 7.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 34.3% of his games this year (24 of 70), with two or more runs seven times (10.0%).

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
32 GP 37
.280 AVG .190
.364 OBP .246
.505 SLG .317
12 XBH 7
4 HR 4
14 RBI 12
30/10 K/BB 55/10
3 SB 7

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates' 4.56 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 142 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
  • The Pirates will look to Selby (1-0) in his second start of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw two scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs without surrendering a hit.
