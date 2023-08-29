Elias Díaz vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Elias Diaz (.394 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Braves.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Explore More About This Game
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz is hitting .271 with 21 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 29 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 44th, his on-base percentage ranks 97th, and he is 81st in the league in slugging.
- Diaz has picked up a hit in 71 of 115 games this year, with multiple hits 31 times.
- In 11.3% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Diaz has had at least one RBI in 33.0% of his games this year (38 of 115), with more than one RBI 18 times (15.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 28.7% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 4.3%.
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|60
|.286
|AVG
|.258
|.329
|OBP
|.313
|.481
|SLG
|.376
|21
|XBH
|14
|8
|HR
|5
|34
|RBI
|28
|39/14
|K/BB
|55/15
|2
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is first in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (135 total, one per game).
- Morton (13-10) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 26th start of the season. He has a 3.37 ERA in 141 2/3 innings pitched, with 157 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander threw seven scoreless innings against the New York Mets while surrendering two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 39-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (3.37), 49th in WHIP (1.384), and 13th in K/9 (10).
