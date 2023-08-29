The Colorado Rockies, including Elias Diaz (.394 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Braves.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz is hitting .271 with 21 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 29 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 44th, his on-base percentage ranks 97th, and he is 81st in the league in slugging.

Diaz has picked up a hit in 71 of 115 games this year, with multiple hits 31 times.

In 11.3% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3% of his trips to the plate.

Diaz has had at least one RBI in 33.0% of his games this year (38 of 115), with more than one RBI 18 times (15.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 28.7% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 4.3%.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 60 .286 AVG .258 .329 OBP .313 .481 SLG .376 21 XBH 14 8 HR 5 34 RBI 28 39/14 K/BB 55/15 2 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings