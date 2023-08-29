The Colorado Rockies, including Ezequiel Tovar (batting .268 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, three walks and eight RBI), take on starting pitcher Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

Charlie Morton TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar leads Colorado in slugging percentage (.430) thanks to 46 extra-base hits.

Tovar has reached base via a hit in 86 games this year (of 123 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.

Looking at the 123 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 15 of them (12.2%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Tovar has an RBI in 45 of 123 games this year, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 44.7% of his games this season (55 of 123), he has scored, and in nine of those games (7.3%) he has scored more than once.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 62 .284 AVG .233 .332 OBP .258 .462 SLG .398 23 XBH 23 7 HR 8 33 RBI 28 57/12 K/BB 74/9 2 SB 6

Braves Pitching Rankings