Matt Beaty and his .423 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (62 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Pittsburgh Pirates and Colin Selby on August 29 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Matt Beaty Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Colin Selby

Colin Selby TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Matt Beaty At The Plate

Beaty is hitting .264 with four doubles and six walks.

In 11 of 25 games this year (44.0%) Beaty has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (12.0%).

In 25 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Beaty has driven in a run in four games this year (16.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored at least one run six times this season (24.0%), including one multi-run game.

Matt Beaty Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 12 .294 AVG .258 .368 OBP .378 .294 SLG .387 0 XBH 4 0 HR 0 0 RBI 3 3/1 K/BB 6/5 0 SB 0

