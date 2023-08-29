On Tuesday, Nelson Velazquez (.206 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points below season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Colin Selby. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Pirates Starter: Colin Selby
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Nelson Velazquez At The Plate

  • Velazquez is batting .230 with two doubles, eight home runs and three walks.
  • In 12 of 23 games this season (52.2%) Velazquez has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (17.4%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 34.8% of his games in 2023, and 10.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Velazquez has had an RBI in nine games this season (39.1%), including three multi-RBI outings (13.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 13 of 23 games (56.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 5
.353 AVG .083
.450 OBP .083
.824 SLG .333
4 XBH 1
2 HR 1
5 RBI 1
4/3 K/BB 4/0
0 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Pirates have a 4.56 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Selby (1-0) starts for the Pirates, his second of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty threw two scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs without surrendering a hit.
