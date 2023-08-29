On Tuesday, Nelson Velazquez (.206 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points below season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Colin Selby. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Colin Selby

Colin Selby TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nelson Velazquez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Nelson Velazquez At The Plate

Velazquez is batting .230 with two doubles, eight home runs and three walks.

In 12 of 23 games this season (52.2%) Velazquez has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (17.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 34.8% of his games in 2023, and 10.3% of his trips to the dish.

Velazquez has had an RBI in nine games this season (39.1%), including three multi-RBI outings (13.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 13 of 23 games (56.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 5 .353 AVG .083 .450 OBP .083 .824 SLG .333 4 XBH 1 2 HR 1 5 RBI 1 4/3 K/BB 4/0 0 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings