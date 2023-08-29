Top Player Prop Bets for Rockies vs. Braves on August 29, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Ronald Acuna Jr., Ryan McMahon and others in the Atlanta Braves-Colorado Rockies matchup at Coors Field on Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.
Rockies vs. Braves Game Info
- When: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Ryan McMahon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
McMahon Stats
- McMahon has 26 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs, 59 walks and 67 RBI (118 total hits). He's also swiped five bases.
- He's slashed .253/.336/.464 so far this season.
McMahon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|Aug. 28
|2-for-2
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Orioles
|Aug. 27
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Orioles
|Aug. 26
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Aug. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Aug. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Ezequiel Tovar Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Tovar Stats
- Ezequiel Tovar has 119 hits with 28 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs, 21 walks and 61 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.
- He has a .258/.294/.430 slash line on the year.
- Tovar enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with a double, a home run and four RBI.
Tovar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|Aug. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Orioles
|Aug. 27
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Orioles
|Aug. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Aug. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Rays
|Aug. 23
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Charlie Morton Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Morton Stats
- The Braves' Charlie Morton (13-10) will make his 26th start of the season.
- He's going for his third straight quality start.
- Morton has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He is looking for his fourth appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 39-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (3.37), 49th in WHIP (1.384), and 13th in K/9 (10.0).
Morton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 23
|7.0
|2
|0
|0
|11
|1
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 16
|6.0
|4
|0
|0
|10
|1
|at Mets
|Aug. 11
|5.0
|3
|0
|0
|4
|7
|at Cubs
|Aug. 6
|4.1
|4
|5
|5
|4
|4
|vs. Angels
|Jul. 31
|6.0
|6
|3
|3
|8
|3
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has 175 hits with 31 doubles, three triples, 29 home runs and 69 walks. He has driven in 79 runs with 61 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .335/.418/.572 so far this season.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rockies
|Aug. 28
|4-for-5
|4
|1
|5
|8
|2
|at Giants
|Aug. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|Aug. 26
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Giants
|Aug. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 23
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has 133 hits with 24 doubles, three triples, 43 home runs, 86 walks and 112 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashed .272/.381/.597 on the season.
- Olson brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .421 with three doubles, a triple, three walks and four RBI.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rockies
|Aug. 28
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Giants
|Aug. 27
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Giants
|Aug. 26
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|4
|0
|at Giants
|Aug. 25
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 23
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
