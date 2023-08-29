Royals vs. Pirates Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 29
Tuesday's contest at Kauffman Stadium has the Kansas City Royals (41-92) going head to head against the Pittsburgh Pirates (59-73) at 8:10 PM ET (on August 29). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 win for the Royals, so expect a tight matchup.
The Royals will look to Cole Ragans (5-4) versus the Pirates and Colin Selby (1-0).
Royals vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Royals vs. Pirates Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Royals 5, Pirates 4.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. Pirates
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Royals Performance Insights
- The Royals have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.
- In their last game with a spread, the Royals covered the spread.
- The Royals have won three, or 21.4%, of the 14 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Kansas City is 1-2 this season when entering a game favored by -150 or more on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Royals have a 60% chance to win.
- Kansas City is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 27th with just 526 total runs (four per game) this season.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.17).
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 23
|@ Athletics
|W 4-0
|Cole Ragans vs Adrian Martinez
|August 25
|@ Mariners
|L 7-5
|Brady Singer vs Bryce Miller
|August 26
|@ Mariners
|L 15-2
|Jordan Lyles vs Logan Gilbert
|August 27
|@ Mariners
|L 3-2
|Alec Marsh vs Luis Castillo
|August 28
|Pirates
|L 5-0
|Zack Greinke vs Johan Oviedo
|August 29
|Pirates
|-
|Cole Ragans vs Colin Selby
|August 30
|Pirates
|-
|Brady Singer vs Mitch Keller
|September 1
|Red Sox
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs James Paxton
|September 2
|Red Sox
|-
|TBA vs Tanner Houck
|September 3
|Red Sox
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Chris Sale
|September 4
|White Sox
|-
|Cole Ragans vs Jesse Scholtens
