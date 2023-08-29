Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (41-92) will host Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (59-73) at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday, August 29, with a start time of 8:10 PM ET.

The Royals are listed as -150 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Pirates (+125). An 8.5-run over/under has been listed in this matchup.

Royals vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Cole Ragans - KC (5-4, 3.81 ERA) vs Colin Selby - PIT (1-0, 5.91 ERA)

Royals vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Royals have been favored 14 times and won three, or 21.4%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Royals have gone 1-2 (33.3%).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Kansas City has a 60% chance to win.

The Royals played as the moneyline favorite for three of their last 10 games, and went 1-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Kansas City and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Pirates have come away with 44 wins in the 106 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Pirates have a win-loss record of 22-29 when favored by +125 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Royals vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Cole Ragans - - - -

