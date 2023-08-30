Alan Trejo vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Alan Trejo -- .150 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Atlanta Braves, with Darius Vines on the mound, on August 30 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Braves.
Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Braves Starter: Darius Vines
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Alan Trejo At The Plate
- Trejo is batting .235 with 11 doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.
- Trejo has recorded a hit in 29 of 63 games this season (46.0%), including seven multi-hit games (11.1%).
- In 63 games played this season, he has hit a homer in just two of them.
- In 17 games this season (27.0%), Trejo has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (4.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 19.0% of his games this year (12 of 63), he has scored, and in four of those games (6.3%) he has scored more than once.
Other Rockies Players vs the Braves
Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|32
|.219
|AVG
|.247
|.256
|OBP
|.295
|.315
|SLG
|.351
|5
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|9
|16/4
|K/BB
|29/7
|1
|SB
|3
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is No. 1 in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to give up 135 home runs (one per game), the fewest in the league.
- Vines gets the call to start for the Braves, his first of the season.
- The right-hander is making his MLB debut at 25 years old.
