Dairon Blanco vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Dairon Blanco (.214 batting average in his past 10 games, with a triple, a home run, five walks and six RBI) and the Kansas City Royals face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Andre Jackson. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Pirates.
Dairon Blanco Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Andre Jackson
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Dairon Blanco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Dairon Blanco At The Plate
- Blanco is hitting .245 with six doubles, four triples, a home run and eight walks.
- In 19 of 33 games this season (57.6%), Blanco has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in only one game this season.
- Blanco has driven in a run in 10 games this season (30.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In seven games this year (21.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Dairon Blanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|18
|.282
|AVG
|.218
|.333
|OBP
|.306
|.462
|SLG
|.400
|5
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|7
|11/3
|K/BB
|13/5
|6
|SB
|6
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Pirates have a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Pirates will look to Jackson (0-1) in his third start of the season.
- His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Thursday when the righty tossed six innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.