On Wednesday, Drew Waters (hitting .167 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Andre Jackson. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Pirates.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Andre Jackson

Andre Jackson TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Drew Waters? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Drew Waters At The Plate

Waters is batting .228 with six doubles, five triples, eight home runs and 20 walks.

Waters has had a hit in 40 of 71 games this year (56.3%), including multiple hits 13 times (18.3%).

In eight games this season, he has hit a long ball (11.3%, and 3% of his trips to the dish).

In 28.2% of his games this season, Waters has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 33.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (9.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 37 .270 AVG .190 .352 OBP .246 .486 SLG .317 12 XBH 7 4 HR 4 15 RBI 12 32/10 K/BB 55/10 3 SB 7

Pirates Pitching Rankings