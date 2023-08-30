After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Kyle Isbel and the Kansas City Royals face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will hand the ball to Andre Jackson) at 8:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Andre Jackson

Andre Jackson TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

Isbel has 18 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 10 walks while batting .238.

In 56.2% of his 73 games this season, Isbel has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 73 games he has played this season, he's homered in five of them (6.8%), and in 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

Isbel has driven home a run in 21 games this season (28.8%), including more than one RBI in 6.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 35.6% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.2%.

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 39 .243 AVG .233 .267 OBP .270 .357 SLG .403 9 XBH 15 2 HR 3 13 RBI 14 18/3 K/BB 29/7 4 SB 2

