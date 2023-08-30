MJ Melendez vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MJ Melendez -- with an on-base percentage of .250 in his past 10 games, 52 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Andre Jackson on the hill, on August 30 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Pirates.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Pirates Starter: Andre Jackson
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez has 27 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 44 walks while batting .233.
- Melendez has picked up a hit in 65.6% of his 125 games this season, with more than one hit in 16.0% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 8.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Melendez has driven in a run in 29 games this season (23.2%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (9.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 45 games this season (36.0%), including multiple runs in nine games.
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|61
|.230
|AVG
|.236
|.302
|OBP
|.302
|.357
|SLG
|.418
|18
|XBH
|25
|6
|HR
|6
|24
|RBI
|20
|68/25
|K/BB
|80/19
|3
|SB
|3
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates' 4.55 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Pirates will look to Jackson (0-1) in his third start this season.
- His last time out was out of the bullpen on Thursday when the right-hander threw six innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
