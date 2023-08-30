Player prop bet odds for Ronald Acuna Jr., Ryan McMahon and others are available when the Atlanta Braves visit the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Wednesday (at 8:40 PM ET).

Rockies vs. Braves Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -294)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -294) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has recorded 118 hits with 26 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs and 59 walks. He has driven in 67 runs with five stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .251/.334/.460 on the season.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Aug. 28 2-for-2 1 1 2 5 0 at Orioles Aug. 27 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Orioles Aug. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Aug. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Tovar Stats

Ezequiel Tovar has 28 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs, 21 walks and 61 RBI (119 total hits). He has swiped eight bases.

He's slashing .256/.292/.426 so far this season.

Tovar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Aug. 28 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Orioles Aug. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Orioles Aug. 26 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Orioles Aug. 25 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: -110) Runs Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 31 doubles, three triples, 29 home runs, 69 walks and 79 RBI (177 total hits). He's also swiped 61 bases.

He's slashed .335/.417/.570 on the year.

Acuna will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .348 with a double, a triple, a home run, a walk and five RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Aug. 29 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Rockies Aug. 28 4-for-5 4 1 5 8 2 at Giants Aug. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Aug. 26 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 1 at Giants Aug. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 134 hits with 24 doubles, three triples, 43 home runs, 86 walks and 112 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .271/.380/.593 slash line so far this year.

Olson has picked up at least one hit in six straight games. During his last 10 games he is batting .270 with three doubles, a triple, six walks and four RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Aug. 29 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Rockies Aug. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Giants Aug. 27 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at Giants Aug. 26 3-for-5 1 0 2 4 0 at Giants Aug. 25 1-for-3 1 0 2 2 0

