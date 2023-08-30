The Atlanta Braves (86-45) have a 2-0 series lead, aiming to sweep the Colorado Rockies (49-83) on Wednesday at Coors Field, at 8:40 PM ET.

The Braves will give the nod to Darius Vines and the Rockies will counter with Kyle Freeland (5-13, 5.00 ERA).

Rockies vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Time: 8:40 PM ET

TV: SportsNet RM

Location: Denver, Colorado

Venue: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Vines - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Freeland - COL (5-13, 5.00 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Freeland

Freeland makes the start for the Rockies, his 26th of the season. He is 5-13 with a 5.00 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 135 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty last pitched on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up eight hits.

Over 25 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 5.00 ERA and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .298 to opposing batters.

Freeland has collected 10 quality starts this year.

Freeland is looking for his sixth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.4 frames per start.

In four of his 25 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Kyle Freeland vs. Braves

The opposing Braves offense has a collective .276 batting average, and is first in the league with 1239 total hits and first in MLB play with 763 runs scored. They have the first-ranked slugging percentage (.501) and are first in all of MLB with 247 home runs.

Freeland has pitched 4 1/3 innings, giving up seven earned runs on nine hits while striking out one against the Braves this season.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Darius Vines

Vines will make his first start of the season for the Braves.

The right-hander will make his MLB debut at the age of 25.

