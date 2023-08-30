The Kansas City Royals and Bobby Witt Jr. hit the field at Kauffman Stadium against Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday.

Royals vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals have hit just 127 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Kansas City is 23rd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .390 this season.

The Royals rank 20th in MLB with a .241 team batting average.

Kansas City is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 27th with just 529 total runs (3.9 per game) this season.

The Royals have an on-base percentage of .297 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

The Royals rank 15th in strikeouts per game (8.5) among MLB offenses.

Kansas City strikes out just 8.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.18 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Royals pitchers have a 1.418 WHIP this season, fifth-worst in the majors.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Angel Zerpa will get the start for the Royals, his third of the season.

The left-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Saturday, when he threw one inning, giving up one earned run while allowing one hit to the Seattle Mariners.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in seven chances this season.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 8/25/2023 Mariners L 7-5 Away Brady Singer Bryce Miller 8/26/2023 Mariners L 15-2 Away Jordan Lyles Logan Gilbert 8/27/2023 Mariners L 3-2 Away Alec Marsh Luis Castillo 8/28/2023 Pirates L 5-0 Home Zack Greinke Johan Oviedo 8/29/2023 Pirates L 6-3 Home Cole Ragans Colin Selby 8/30/2023 Pirates - Home Angel Zerpa Andre Jackson 9/1/2023 Red Sox - Home Jordan Lyles James Paxton 9/2/2023 Red Sox - Home - Tanner Houck 9/3/2023 Red Sox - Home Zack Greinke Chris Sale 9/4/2023 White Sox - Home Cole Ragans Jesse Scholtens 9/5/2023 White Sox - Home - Dylan Cease

