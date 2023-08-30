As they go for the series sweep, Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (60-73) will square off with the Kansas City Royals (41-93) at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday, August 30. First pitch is set for 8:10 PM ET.

The Pirates are -120 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Royals (+100). The total is 9.5 runs for the game.

Royals vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Andre Jackson - PIT (0-1, 4.91 ERA) vs Angel Zerpa - KC (1-2, 7.27 ERA)

Royals vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Royals vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Pirates have won 14, or 63.6%, of the 22 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Pirates have a 13-7 record (winning 65% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Pittsburgh, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

The Pirates were listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only once over the last 10 games, and won that matchup.

In its last 10 outings, Pittsburgh and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Royals have been underdogs in 116 games this season and have come away with the win 36 times (31%) in those contests.

This season, the Royals have come away with a win 35 times in 112 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Royals vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U MJ Melendez 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+135) Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+145) Salvador Pérez 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+130) Maikel Garcia 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+190) Dairon Blanco 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+230)

Royals Futures Odds

