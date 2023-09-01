Elehuris Montero vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Elehuris Montero returns to action for the Colorado Rockies against Hyun-Jin Ryu and the Toronto Blue JaysSeptember 1 at 8:40 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since August 25, when he went 1-for-3 against the Orioles.
Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Blue Jays Starter: Hyun-Jin Ryu
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Elehuris Montero At The Plate
- Montero has nine doubles, two triples, five home runs and seven walks while batting .220.
- Montero has reached base via a hit in 27 games this season (of 56 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
- In five games this season, he has hit a long ball (8.9%, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate).
- In 19 games this year (33.9%), Montero has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (8.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 17 of 56 games (30.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|30
|.310
|AVG
|.147
|.341
|OBP
|.179
|.452
|SLG
|.304
|9
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|4
|14
|RBI
|12
|28/5
|K/BB
|51/2
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays' 3.72 team ERA ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (163 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ryu (3-1 with a 2.25 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his sixth of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In five games this season, the 36-year-old has put up a 2.25 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .211 to opposing hitters.
