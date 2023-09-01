Ezequiel Tovar vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Ezequiel Tovar (.167 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Hyun-Jin Ryu and the Toronto Blue Jays at Coors Field, Friday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Braves.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Blue Jays Starter: Hyun-Jin Ryu
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar has an OPS of .715, fueled by an OBP of .291 and a team-best slugging percentage of .423 this season.
- Tovar has recorded a hit in 87 of 125 games this season (69.6%), including 28 multi-hit games (22.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 12.0% of his games this season, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Tovar has had an RBI in 46 games this year (36.8%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (9.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 55 of 125 games this season, and more than once 9 times.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|62
|.278
|AVG
|.233
|.324
|OBP
|.258
|.449
|SLG
|.398
|23
|XBH
|23
|7
|HR
|8
|34
|RBI
|28
|61/12
|K/BB
|74/9
|2
|SB
|6
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays' 3.72 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 163 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Ryu makes the start for the Blue Jays, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.25 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 36-year-old has put up a 2.25 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .211 to opposing hitters.
