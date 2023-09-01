Kansas BetMGM Promo Code - First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
Kansas BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1
First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
How to Bet
Never played on BetMGM before? Getting started is simple. To register, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Simply follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will take you through the sign-up process.
Looking to bet on a game today but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think the team you bet on will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 with odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.
While it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the point spread can offer a better payout in certain situations. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the wager.
Betting on the over/under, or point total, is a much easier way to bet. Just pick whether you think the combined score of both teams will be above or below a particular number at the conclusion of the game.
Games to Bet on Today
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
- League: NCAAFB
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Murfreesboro, Tennessee
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Middle Tennessee (-3)
- Middle Tennessee Moneyline: -160
- Louisiana Tech Moneyline: +130
- Total: 54.5
Chicago Blackhawks vs. Pittsburgh Penguins
- League: NHL
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: ESPN,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Penguins (-250)
- Moneyline Underdog: Blackhawks (+195)
- Total: 6.5
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers
- League: NCAAFB
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Boone, North Carolina
- TV Channel: ESPN2 (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Appalachian State (-6.5)
- Appalachian State Moneyline: -250
- Coastal Carolina Moneyline: +200
- Total: 61.5
Baltimore Orioles vs. Texas Rangers
- League: MLB
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Rangers (-135)
- Moneyline Underdog: Orioles (+115)
- Total: 9
Liberty Flames vs. Jacksonville State Gamecocks
- League: NCAAFB
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Jacksonville, Alabama
- TV Channel: ESPNU (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Jacksonville State (-6.5)
- Jacksonville State Moneyline: -250
- Liberty Moneyline: +200
- Total: 56.5
Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins
- League: MLB
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Twins (-135)
- Moneyline Underdog: Astros (+115)
- Total: 8
Nashville Predators vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
- League: NHL
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
- Location: Tampa, Florida
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Moneyline Favorite: Lightning (-160)
- Moneyline Underdog: Predators (+135)
- Total: 6.5
Seattle Kraken vs. Vegas Golden Knights
- League: NHL
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Location: Paradise, Nevada
- TV Channel: ESPN,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Golden Knights (-175)
- Moneyline Underdog: Kraken (+145)
- Total: 6
