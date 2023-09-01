Maikel Garcia -- with a slugging percentage of .281 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Boston Red Sox, with James Paxton on the mound, on September 1 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 with a triple against the Pirates.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: James Paxton

James Paxton TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Maikel Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is batting .277 with 17 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 28 walks.

Garcia has gotten a hit in 68 of 98 games this season (69.4%), with multiple hits on 25 occasions (25.5%).

Looking at the 98 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in four of them (4.1%), and in 1% of his trips to the dish.

In 36 games this year (36.7%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (6.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 38.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 6.1%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 49 .309 AVG .245 .347 OBP .300 .420 SLG .326 15 XBH 9 1 HR 3 27 RBI 17 36/13 K/BB 50/15 9 SB 10

Red Sox Pitching Rankings