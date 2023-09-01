On Friday, Matt Duffy (batting .158 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be James Paxton. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Red Sox Starter: James Paxton

James Paxton TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Explore More About This Game

Matt Duffy At The Plate

Duffy has seven doubles, a home run and 11 walks while batting .253.

Duffy has gotten a hit in 36 of 70 games this year (51.4%), with at least two hits on five occasions (7.1%).

He has homered in one of 70 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.

Duffy has driven in a run in 10 games this year (14.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 13 of 70 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 35 .307 AVG .195 .374 OBP .233 .375 SLG .244 4 XBH 4 1 HR 0 9 RBI 3 14/7 K/BB 20/4 0 SB 1

Red Sox Pitching Rankings