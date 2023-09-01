Michael Massey vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Friday, Michael Massey (.179 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 89 points below season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be James Paxton. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.
Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Massey? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Michael Massey At The Plate
- Massey is batting .223 with 15 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 20 walks.
- In 52.8% of his games this season (56 of 106), Massey has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (17.9%) he recorded at least two.
- In nine games this season, he has gone deep (8.5%, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish).
- Massey has driven home a run in 29 games this year (27.4%), including more than one RBI in 10.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 27 games this year (25.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|56
|.229
|AVG
|.218
|.295
|OBP
|.244
|.344
|SLG
|.368
|12
|XBH
|14
|3
|HR
|7
|20
|RBI
|23
|33/14
|K/BB
|50/6
|3
|SB
|3
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 4.47 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (176 total, 1.3 per game).
- Paxton (7-4 with a 3.99 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his 19th of the season.
- The lefty's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.99, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .242 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.