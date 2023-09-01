Nelson Velazquez, with a slugging percentage of .375 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Boston Red Sox, with James Paxton on the mound, September 1 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: James Paxton

James Paxton TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nelson Velazquez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Nelson Velazquez At The Plate

Velazquez has three doubles, eight home runs and five walks while batting .225.

Velazquez has picked up a hit in 13 of 25 games this season, with multiple hits four times.

Looking at the 25 games he has played this year, he's homered in eight of them (32.0%), and in 9.3% of his trips to the plate.

Velazquez has had an RBI in nine games this season (36.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (12.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 14 of 25 games (56.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 5 .281 AVG .083 .324 OBP .083 .688 SLG .333 5 XBH 1 4 HR 1 5 RBI 1 8/2 K/BB 4/0 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings