Friday's contest between the Toronto Blue Jays (73-61) and Colorado Rockies (49-84) matching up at Coors Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Blue Jays, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 8:40 PM ET on September 1.

The Blue Jays will give the ball to Hyun-Jin Ryu (3-1, 2.25 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Chris Flexen (1-6, 6.94 ERA).

Rockies vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Rockies vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Blue Jays 5, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Under 12.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 1-9.

When it comes to the total, Colorado and its foes are 5-4-1 in its last 10 contests.

The Rockies have put together a 3-2-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 contests (bookmakers set runlines in five of those games).

The Rockies have come away with 44 wins in the 117 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Colorado has been victorious 14 times in 55 chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or longer on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 37.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (579 total), Colorado is the 22nd-highest scoring team in MLB.

Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.58 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Rockies Schedule