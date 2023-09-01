The Toronto Blue Jays (73-61) will look to Vladimir Guerrero Jr., riding an 11-game hitting streak, against the Colorado Rockies (49-84) at 8:40 PM ET on Friday, at Coors Field.

The Blue Jays will give the nod to Hyun-Jin Ryu (3-1, 2.25 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Chris Flexen (1-6, 6.94 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ryu - TOR (3-1, 2.25 ERA) vs Flexen - COL (1-6, 6.94 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chris Flexen

Flexen (1-6) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his 11th start of the season. He has a 6.94 ERA in 72 2/3 innings pitched, with 57 strikeouts.

In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, the righty threw five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.

In 23 games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 6.94, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .322 against him.

Flexen is trying to pick up his second quality start of the year in this matchup.

Flexen is looking for his sixth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 3.1 frames per start.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 23 appearances this season.

Chris Flexen vs. Blue Jays

The opposing Blue Jays offense has a collective .258 batting average, and is sixth in the league with 1187 total hits and 15th in MLB action with 603 runs scored. They have the 14th-ranked slugging percentage (.416) and are 16th in all of MLB with 156 home runs.

Flexen has a 0 ERA and a 2 WHIP against the Blue Jays this season in two innings pitched, allowing a .333 batting average over one appearance.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hyun-Jin Ryu

The Blue Jays will send Ryu (3-1) to the mound for his sixth start this season.

The left-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed five innings while giving up two earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.

The 36-year-old has pitched in five games this season with a 2.25 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .211.

None of Ryu's five starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

Ryu will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his five chances this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.