When the Boston Red Sox (69-65) and Kansas City Royals (41-94) match up at Kauffman Stadium on Friday, September 1, James Paxton will get the nod for the Red Sox, while the Royals will send Jordan Lyles to the mound. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Red Sox as -185 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Royals +150 moneyline odds to win. A 9.5-run over/under is set for the contest.

Royals vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Paxton - BOS (7-4, 3.99 ERA) vs Lyles - KC (3-15, 6.32 ERA)

Royals vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Royals vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Red Sox have been favored 59 times and won 31, or 52.5%, of those games.

The Red Sox have a 7-6 record (winning 53.8% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

Boston has a 64.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Red Sox have been listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only two times over the last 10 games, and lost both matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Boston and its opponents combined to go over the run total nine times.

The Royals have been underdogs in 117 games this season and have come away with the win 36 times (30.8%) in those contests.

This season, the Royals have been victorious 12 times in 54 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs six times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Royals vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dairon Blanco 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+225) Maikel Garcia 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+200) MJ Melendez 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+185) Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+160) Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+145)

