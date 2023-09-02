Are you a giant fan of auto racing who doesn't want to miss an event? Check out all the Formula 1, NASCAR Cup Series, and NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series action that will be available on Saturday, September 2, airing on Fubo. Use the list below to find out how to watch or live stream the action.

Auto Racing Streaming Live Today

Watch Formula 1: Italy Grand Prix - Practice 3

Series: Formula 1

Formula 1 Game Time: 6:25 AM ET

6:25 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Formula 1: Italy Grand Prix - Qualifying

Series: Formula 1

Formula 1 Game Time: 9:55 AM ET

9:55 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch NASCAR Cup Series: Cook Out Southern 500 - Qualifying

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup Series Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV Channel: USA Network

USA Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series: Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200

Series: NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series

NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: USA Network

USA Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

