Drew Waters vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Drew Waters and the Kansas City Royals face the Boston Red Sox (who will hand the ball to Tanner Houck) at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Drew Waters? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Drew Waters At The Plate
- Waters is batting .228 with six doubles, five triples, eight home runs and 21 walks.
- Waters has gotten a hit in 41 of 72 games this year (56.9%), with multiple hits on 13 occasions (18.1%).
- In eight games this season, he has homered (11.1%, and 3% of his trips to the dish).
- Waters has driven in a run in 20 games this year (27.8%), including five games with more than one RBI (6.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 25 games this season (34.7%), including eight multi-run games (11.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|37
|.270
|AVG
|.190
|.354
|OBP
|.246
|.478
|SLG
|.317
|12
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|12
|33/11
|K/BB
|55/10
|3
|SB
|7
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.54).
- The Red Sox rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (180 total, 1.3 per game).
- Houck makes the start for the Red Sox, his 16th of the season. He is 3-8 with a 4.93 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went four innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.93, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .245 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.