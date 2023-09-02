The No. 16 Kansas State Wildcats (0-0) take on an FCS opponent, the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium.

Kansas State put up 32.3 points per game offensively last year (37th in the FBS), and it surrendered 21.9 points per game (29th) on the other side of the ball. Offensively, Southeast Missouri State was a top-25 unit last season, ranking 10th-best in the FCS by totaling 468.2 yards per game. It ranked 59th on defense (367.2 yards allowed per game).

We give more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Kansas State vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Kansas State vs. Southeast Missouri State Key Statistics (2022)

Kansas State Southeast Missouri State 418.8 (29th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 468.2 (13th) 375.1 (96th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 367.2 (73rd) 208.3 (15th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 225.6 (13th) 210.5 (92nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 242.6 (39th) 12 (13th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (59th) 24 (13th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (35th)

Kansas State Stats Leaders (2022)

Last season Will Howard had 1,633 passing yards (116.6 per game), a 59.8% completion percentage, 15 touchdowns, and four interceptions.

Last year Deuce Vaughn took 293 rushing attempts for 1,558 yards (111.3 per game) and scored nine touchdowns. When it comes to receiving, he also caught 42 passes for 378 yards (27.0 per game) and scored three TDs.

Adrian Martinez ran for 627 yards on 111 carries (44.8 yards per game), with 10 rushing touchdowns last year.

Malik Knowles hauled in 48 catches for 725 yards (51.8 per game) while being targeted 77 times. He also scored two touchdowns.

Phillip Brooks tacked on 587 yards on 45 grabs with four touchdowns. He was targeted 78 times, and averaged 41.9 receiving yards per game.

Kade Warner's stat line last season: 456 receiving yards, 46 catches, five touchdowns, on 74 targets.

Southeast Missouri State Stats Leaders (2022)

Paxton DeLaurent threw for 2,684 yards and 19 touchdowns last season. He also chipped in with his legs, accumulating three touchdowns while racking up 288 yards.

Geno Hess averaged 140.9 rushing yards and scored 21 rushing touchdowns.

Shamenski Rucker ran for one touchdown on 288 yards a year ago.

Ryan Flournoy was targeted 8.2 times per game and racked up 984 receiving yards and seven touchdowns over the course of 2022.

Johnny King averaged 66.4 receiving yards on 7.4 targets per game in 2022, scoring six touchdowns.

Damoriea Vick averaged 34.7 receiving yards per game on 4.5 targets per game a season ago.

Rep your team with officially licensed Kansas State or Southeast Missouri State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.