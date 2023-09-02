Matt Beaty vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Matt Beaty (.261 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Tanner Houck and the Boston Red Sox at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.
Matt Beaty Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Matt Beaty At The Plate
- Beaty is batting .250 with four doubles and six walks.
- Beaty has picked up a hit in 42.3% of his 26 games this year, with multiple hits in 11.5% of them.
- He has not hit a home run in his 26 games this year.
- Beaty has driven in a run in four games this year (15.4%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored at least once six times this year (23.1%), including one multi-run game.
Matt Beaty Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|4
|.250
|AVG
|.200
|.318
|OBP
|.200
|.250
|SLG
|.200
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|1
|4/1
|K/BB
|2/0
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Red Sox's 4.54 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 180 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- The Red Sox will send Houck (3-8) to the mound for his 16th start of the season. He is 3-8 with a 4.93 ERA and 70 strikeouts through 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the righty went four innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.93 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .245 to his opponents.
