Michael Massey vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
On Saturday, Michael Massey (.179 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 88 points below season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Houck. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Red Sox.
Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Massey? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Michael Massey At The Plate
- Massey has 15 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 20 walks while batting .223.
- Massey has picked up a hit in 57 of 107 games this year, with multiple hits 19 times.
- Looking at the 107 games he has played this year, he's homered in nine of them (8.4%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Massey has had at least one RBI in 27.1% of his games this season (29 of 107), with more than one RBI 11 times (10.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 27 games this season (25.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|56
|.228
|AVG
|.218
|.293
|OBP
|.244
|.340
|SLG
|.368
|12
|XBH
|14
|3
|HR
|7
|20
|RBI
|23
|34/14
|K/BB
|50/6
|3
|SB
|3
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.54).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (180 total, 1.3 per game).
- Houck (3-8) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his 16th start of the season. He has a 4.93 ERA in 76 2/3 innings pitched, with 70 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw four innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.93 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .245 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.