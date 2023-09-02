On Saturday, Michael Massey (.179 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 88 points below season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Houck. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Red Sox.

Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium

Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Michael Massey At The Plate

Massey has 15 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 20 walks while batting .223.

Massey has picked up a hit in 57 of 107 games this year, with multiple hits 19 times.

Looking at the 107 games he has played this year, he's homered in nine of them (8.4%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

Massey has had at least one RBI in 27.1% of his games this season (29 of 107), with more than one RBI 11 times (10.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 27 games this season (25.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 56 .228 AVG .218 .293 OBP .244 .340 SLG .368 12 XBH 14 3 HR 7 20 RBI 23 34/14 K/BB 50/6 3 SB 3

Red Sox Pitching Rankings