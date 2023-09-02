MJ Melendez vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
On Saturday, MJ Melendez (.225 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points below season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Houck. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on MJ Melendez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez has 27 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 44 walks while hitting .231.
- Melendez has gotten a hit in 82 of 126 games this year (65.1%), with multiple hits on 20 occasions (15.9%).
- Looking at the 126 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 11 of them (8.7%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Melendez has picked up an RBI in 29 games this year (23.0%), with two or more RBI in 12 of those contests (9.5%).
- He has scored at least once 45 times this year (35.7%), including nine games with multiple runs (7.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|61
|.226
|AVG
|.236
|.297
|OBP
|.302
|.351
|SLG
|.418
|18
|XBH
|25
|6
|HR
|6
|24
|RBI
|20
|71/25
|K/BB
|80/19
|3
|SB
|3
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Red Sox's 4.54 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 180 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- Houck gets the start for the Red Sox, his 16th of the season. He is 3-8 with a 4.93 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the righty tossed four innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up a 4.93 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .245 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.