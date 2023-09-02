Nelson Velazquez vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
On Saturday, Nelson Velazquez (.222 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points below season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Houck. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (2-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Red Sox.
Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Nelson Velazquez At The Plate
- Velazquez is batting .235 with four doubles, nine home runs and five walks.
- Velazquez has recorded a hit in 14 of 26 games this year (53.8%), including five multi-hit games (19.2%).
- He has gone deep in nine games this season (34.6%), homering in 9.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Velazquez has had at least one RBI in 38.5% of his games this year (10 of 26), with more than one RBI four times (15.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 57.7% of his games this season (15 of 26), with two or more runs three times (11.5%).
Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|5
|.353
|AVG
|.083
|.450
|OBP
|.083
|.824
|SLG
|.333
|4
|XBH
|1
|2
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|1
|4/3
|K/BB
|4/0
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 15th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have a 4.54 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (180 total, 1.3 per game).
- Houck (3-8) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 4.93 ERA in 76 2/3 innings pitched, with 70 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the right-hander went four innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.93, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents have a .245 batting average against him.
