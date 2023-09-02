On Saturday, Nolan Jones (.686 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Colorado Rockies face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Yusei Kikuchi. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with a triple, a home run and three RBI) against the Blue Jays.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Nolan Jones At The Plate

Jones is hitting .280 with 17 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 33 walks.

Jones has had a hit in 46 of 77 games this season (59.7%), including multiple hits 19 times (24.7%).

Looking at the 77 games he has played this year, he's homered in 13 of them (16.9%), and in 4.7% of his trips to the plate.

Jones has had an RBI in 23 games this year (29.9%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (18.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 32 games this year (41.6%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 41 .292 AVG .271 .384 OBP .346 .533 SLG .507 14 XBH 19 7 HR 7 21 RBI 21 34/17 K/BB 65/16 6 SB 2

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings