It'll be the No. 20 Oklahoma Sooners (0-0) versus the Arkansas State Red Wolves (0-0) in college football play at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma. We list the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Oklahoma vs. Arkansas State?

  • Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Norman, Oklahoma
  • Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Oklahoma 44, Arkansas State 15
  • Oklahoma won 54.5% of the games last season when it was favored on the moneyline (6-5).
  • The Sooners played as a moneyline favorite of -10000 or shorter in only two games last season. They won both.
  • Last season, Arkansas State was listed as the underdog in nine games and failed to win any of those contests.
  • The Red Wolves played as an underdog of +2000 or more once last season and lost that game.
  • The Sooners have an implied moneyline win probability of 99.0% in this contest.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Arkansas State (+35.5)
  • Oklahoma covered the spread five times in 13 games last season.
  • Against the spread, Arkansas State was 7-5-0 last year.
  • The Red Wolves went unbeaten ATS (1-0) as underdogs of 35.5 points or more last season.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (58.5)
  • Oklahoma played seven games with over 58.5 total points, its current matchup's total, last season.
  • Oklahoma played in six games last year where they combined with their opponent to score more than 58.5 points.
  • Oklahoma and Arkansas State combined to average 0.7 fewer points per game a season ago than the over/under of 58.5 set for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Oklahoma

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 64.3 63.3 65.4
Implied Total AVG 37.7 39.1 36
ATS Record 5-7-1 2-4-1 3-3-0
Over/Under Record 6-6-1 3-3-1 3-3-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 6-5 4-2 2-3
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-1 0-1

Arkansas State

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 55 52.8 57.2
Implied Total AVG 34.6 33.7 35.5
ATS Record 7-5-0 2-4-0 5-1-0
Over/Under Record 7-5-0 5-1-0 2-4-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 3-0 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-9 0-3 0-6

