Saturday's game at Kauffman Stadium has the Boston Red Sox (69-66) going head to head against the Kansas City Royals (42-94) at 7:10 PM ET (on September 2). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-5 win for the Red Sox, so expect a tight matchup.

The probable starters are Tanner Houck (3-8) for the Red Sox and Alec Marsh (0-7) for the Royals.

Royals vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Red Sox 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Over 10.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 1-5.

When it comes to the total, Kansas City and its foes are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Royals have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 games and have covered every time.

The Royals have come away with 37 wins in the 118 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Kansas City has come away with a win 13 times in 55 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Kansas City scores the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (543 total, four per game).

The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.15) in the majors this season.

Royals Schedule