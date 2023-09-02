Alec Marsh gets the nod on the mound for the Kansas City Royals aiming to take down Adam Duvall and the Boston Red Sox on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

The favored Red Sox have -225 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +180. A 10-run over/under is set for the contest.

Royals vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -225 +180 10 -110 -110 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 1-5.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Royals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The Royals have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have come away with 37 wins in the 118 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Kansas City is 7-17 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +180 or more on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

So far this season, Kansas City and its opponents have hit the over in 67 of its 136 games with a total.

The Royals have posted a record of 10-8-0 against the spread this season.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 24-43 18-51 19-35 23-58 31-70 11-23

