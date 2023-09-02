The Boston Red Sox hope to halt their five-game losing run against the Kansas City Royals (42-94), on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

The Red Sox will call on Tanner Houck (3-8) versus the Royals and Alec Marsh (0-7).

Royals vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Houck - BOS (3-8, 4.93 ERA) vs Marsh - KC (0-7, 5.47 ERA)

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alec Marsh

Marsh (0-7) takes the mound first for the Royals in his eighth start of the season. He has a 5.47 ERA in 49 1/3 innings pitched, with 59 strikeouts.

The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.

The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.47, with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season. Opponents are batting .262 against him.

Marsh is trying to secure his second quality start of the season in this game.

Marsh will try to go five or more innings for his fifth straight start. He's averaging 4.5 frames per outing.

In one of his appearances this season he has not surrender an earned run.

Alec Marsh vs. Red Sox

The opposing Red Sox offense has a collective .264 batting average, and is third in the league with 1222 total hits and seventh in MLB action with 667 runs scored. They have the sixth-ranked slugging percentage (.437) and are 15th in all of MLB with 160 home runs.

Head-to-head against the Red Sox this season, Marsh has thrown five innings, giving up two earned runs on six hits while striking out three.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tanner Houck

Houck (3-8) will take the mound for the Red Sox, his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed five hits in four innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 27-year-old has pitched to a 4.93 ERA this season with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.3 walks per nine across 15 games.

He has earned a quality start three times in 15 starts this season.

Houck has started 15 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 11 times. He averages 5.1 innings per appearance.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

