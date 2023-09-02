Ryan McMahon vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies and Ryan McMahon (.378 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Coors Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Blue Jays.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon leads Colorado with 120 hits and an OBP of .334 this season.
- McMahon has gotten at least one hit in 63.8% of his games this year (81 of 127), with at least two hits 32 times (25.2%).
- In 16.5% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- McMahon has an RBI in 42 of 127 games this season, with multiple RBI in 16 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 48.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (8.7%).
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|65
|.275
|AVG
|.229
|.351
|OBP
|.318
|.511
|SLG
|.408
|29
|XBH
|23
|13
|HR
|9
|45
|RBI
|23
|83/28
|K/BB
|81/32
|2
|SB
|3
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The Blue Jays have the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.74).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 165 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Kikuchi (9-4 with a 3.63 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 139 2/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 27th of the season.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, the left-hander went six innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.63), 33rd in WHIP (1.230), and 17th in K/9 (9.5).
