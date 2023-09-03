Sunday's contest between the Houston Astros (77-60) and New York Yankees (67-69) going head to head at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET on September 3.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Cristian Javier (9-2) to the mound, while Michael King (3-5) will take the ball for the Yankees.

Astros vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Astros 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 3-5 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

This season, the Astros have won 54 out of the 95 games, or 56.8%, in which they've been favored.

Houston is 42-32 this season when entering a game favored by -135 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Astros, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

Houston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fifth with 689 total runs this season.

The Astros' 3.93 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.

Yankees Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 5-2.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, New York and its foes are 4-4-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

The past 10 Yankees matchups have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

The Yankees have been underdogs in 49 games this season and have come away with the win 20 times (40.8%) in those contests.

New York has a win-loss record of 11-16 when favored by +115 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.

New York scores the 23rd-most runs in baseball (576 total, 4.2 per game).

The Yankees have the 10th-best ERA (3.98) in the majors this season.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup August 28 @ Red Sox W 13-5 Cristian Javier vs Chris Sale August 29 @ Red Sox W 6-2 J.P. France vs Brayan Bello August 30 @ Red Sox W 7-4 Framber Valdez vs Kutter Crawford September 1 Yankees L 6-2 Justin Verlander vs Carlos Rodón September 2 Yankees L 5-4 Hunter Brown vs Luis Severino September 3 Yankees - Cristian Javier vs Michael King September 4 @ Rangers - J.P. France vs Andrew Heaney September 5 @ Rangers - Framber Valdez vs Dane Dunning September 6 @ Rangers - Justin Verlander vs Max Scherzer September 8 Padres - Hunter Brown vs Blake Snell September 9 Padres - Cristian Javier vs Seth Lugo

Yankees Schedule