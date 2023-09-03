Bobby Witt Jr. vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Bobby Witt Jr. (.220 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Red Sox.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 151 hits and an OBP of .316, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .503.
- He ranks 31st in batting average, 102nd in on base percentage, and 20th in slugging among qualified batters in MLB.
- Witt Jr. has picked up a hit in 67.2% of his 134 games this year, with multiple hits in 32.1% of them.
- He has homered in 20.1% of his games this season, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Witt Jr. has picked up an RBI in 50 games this year (37.3%), with two or more RBI in 19 of them (14.2%).
- He has scored in 62 games this season (46.3%), including multiple runs in 13 games.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|68
|.297
|AVG
|.255
|.330
|OBP
|.303
|.560
|SLG
|.445
|33
|XBH
|27
|17
|HR
|11
|54
|RBI
|30
|45/14
|K/BB
|60/16
|13
|SB
|25
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 15th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.54).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 181 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- Sale (5-3) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his 16th start of the season. He has a 4.75 ERA in 77 2/3 innings pitched, with 96 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Monday, the left-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Houston Astros, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 34-year-old has an ERA of 4.75, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .239 against him.
