The Kansas City Royals, including Bobby Witt Jr. (.220 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Red Sox.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale

Chris Sale TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bobby Witt Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 151 hits and an OBP of .316, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .503.

He ranks 31st in batting average, 102nd in on base percentage, and 20th in slugging among qualified batters in MLB.

Witt Jr. has picked up a hit in 67.2% of his 134 games this year, with multiple hits in 32.1% of them.

He has homered in 20.1% of his games this season, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

Witt Jr. has picked up an RBI in 50 games this year (37.3%), with two or more RBI in 19 of them (14.2%).

He has scored in 62 games this season (46.3%), including multiple runs in 13 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 68 .297 AVG .255 .330 OBP .303 .560 SLG .445 33 XBH 27 17 HR 11 54 RBI 30 45/14 K/BB 60/16 13 SB 25

Red Sox Pitching Rankings