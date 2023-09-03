Dairon Blanco -- .160 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Boston Red Sox, with Chris Sale on the hill, on September 3 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.

Dairon Blanco Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Dairon Blanco At The Plate

Blanco has six doubles, four triples, a home run and eight walks while hitting .235.

In 19 of 35 games this year (54.3%), Blanco has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has homered in just one game this year.

Blanco has driven in a run in 10 games this season (28.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in seven of 35 games (20.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Dairon Blanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 18 .256 AVG .218 .304 OBP .306 .419 SLG .400 5 XBH 6 0 HR 1 7 RBI 7 13/3 K/BB 13/5 6 SB 6

