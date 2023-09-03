On Sunday, Elehuris Montero (batting .438 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (2-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Explore More About This Game

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

Montero has nine doubles, two triples, six home runs and nine walks while hitting .234.

Montero will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 with one homer over the course of his last games.

Montero has gotten a hit in 29 of 58 games this season (50.0%), with at least two hits on 12 occasions (20.7%).

He has hit a long ball in six games this year (10.3%), leaving the park in 2.9% of his chances at the plate.

In 34.5% of his games this year, Montero has notched at least one RBI. In six of those games (10.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 32.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (6.9%).

Other Rockies Players vs the Blue Jays

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 30 .333 AVG .147 .374 OBP .179 .500 SLG .304 10 XBH 7 2 HR 4 17 RBI 12 28/7 K/BB 51/2 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings