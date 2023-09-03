On Sunday, Ezequiel Tovar (.227 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points below season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI) against the Blue Jays.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar leads Colorado in slugging percentage (.429) thanks to 49 extra-base hits.

In 89 of 127 games this year (70.1%) Tovar has had a hit, and in 30 of those games he had more than one (23.6%).

Looking at the 127 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 15 of them (11.8%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Tovar has picked up an RBI in 37.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 10.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 55 times this season (43.3%), including nine games with multiple runs (7.1%).

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 62 .283 AVG .233 .327 OBP .258 .459 SLG .398 26 XBH 23 7 HR 8 36 RBI 28 63/12 K/BB 74/9 2 SB 6

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings