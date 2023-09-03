Kyle Isbel vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Kyle Isbel -- 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Boston Red Sox, with Chris Sale on the hill, on September 3 at 2:10 PM ET.
Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Kyle Isbel At The Plate
- Isbel is hitting .236 with 19 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 10 walks.
- In 56.0% of his games this year (42 of 75), Isbel has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (20.0%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in five games this season (6.7%), homering in 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Isbel has driven home a run in 22 games this year (29.3%), including more than one RBI in 8.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 36.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 9.3%.
Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|39
|.240
|AVG
|.233
|.262
|OBP
|.270
|.355
|SLG
|.403
|10
|XBH
|15
|2
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|14
|19/3
|K/BB
|29/7
|4
|SB
|2
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.54).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (181 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Red Sox are sending Sale (5-3) out to make his 16th start of the season. He is 5-3 with a 4.75 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Monday against the Houston Astros, when the lefty went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 34-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.75, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are batting .239 against him.
