Kyle Isbel -- 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Boston Red Sox, with Chris Sale on the hill, on September 3 at 2:10 PM ET.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale

Chris Sale TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

Isbel is hitting .236 with 19 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 10 walks.

In 56.0% of his games this year (42 of 75), Isbel has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (20.0%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in five games this season (6.7%), homering in 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

Isbel has driven home a run in 22 games this year (29.3%), including more than one RBI in 8.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 36.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 9.3%.

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 39 .240 AVG .233 .262 OBP .270 .355 SLG .403 10 XBH 15 2 HR 3 15 RBI 14 19/3 K/BB 29/7 4 SB 2

