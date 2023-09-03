After batting .237 with two doubles, a triple, four walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Maikel Garcia and the Kansas City Royals take on the Boston Red Sox (who will start Chris Sale) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Red Sox.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Explore More About This Game

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

  • Garcia is hitting .281 with 18 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 29 walks.
  • In 70.0% of his 100 games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 27 multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in 4.0% of his games in 2023, and 1% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 38.0% of his games this year, Garcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 39 games this season (39.0%), including multiple runs in six games.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
50 GP 49
.316 AVG .245
.354 OBP .300
.426 SLG .326
16 XBH 9
1 HR 3
30 RBI 17
38/14 K/BB 50/15
9 SB 10

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Red Sox's 4.54 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (181 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Sale (5-3 with a 4.75 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his 16th of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Monday, the left-hander went 4 2/3 innings against the Houston Astros, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • In 15 games this season, the 34-year-old has an ERA of 4.75, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .239 against him.
